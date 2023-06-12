Liquor seller killed by friend after a drunken brawl over missing cash

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man, a bootlegger, was murdered by his friends in Perumbakkam allegedly after a drunken brawl.

The deceased was identified as Sathish of Teynampet. Investigations revealed that Sathish and his friend, Moorthy (34), had recently moved to Pallikaranai, where they sold liquor after Tasmac working hours.

Sathish had recently brought a woman to their room claiming to be his lover. She stayed with him in the same house and left after a week. After she left, Moorthy found that Rs 25,000 cash and a two-wheeler was missing.

When he confronted Sathish about it, the latter had allegedly returned the two-wheeler but dodged on returning the cash. On Saturday, the duo was drinking together when Moorthy brought up the topic again which led to a brawl.

Sathish allegedly assaulted him with a knife, enraged over which Moorthy grabbed the knife from him and stabbed him to death. Investigation is going on.

