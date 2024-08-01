Lemons get a tad costlier while Ooty carrots and beans record price drop; check out vegetable rates at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 1

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai continued to witness moderate fluctuations on Thursday.

The price of Ooty carrot which has been witnessing variations since the beginning of July decreased by Rs 10 and is being sold at Rs 120 per kg today from yesterday's price of Rs 130/kg.

The rate of lemon increased by Rs 10 per kg from yesterday (July 31). It is now available for Rs 130.

On the other hand, the price of beans saw a drop of Rs 10 per kg today from yesterday. They are now available for Rs 60/kg.
















