Learning the art of unlearning

CHENNAI: Fascinated by science since childhood, this young man from Chennai harboured a deep desire to contribute to the well-being of others. After graduating in engineering, he made the bold decision to leave his corporate career at the age of 24 and embarked on a journey of exploration.

“At a certain juncture, I realised that I wasn’t aligned with the path I was on to lead a fulfilling life. Sometimes, we pursue things that don’t resonate with our passions, only to find ourselves searching for happiness in vain. I took a step back and questioned whether I was truly heading in the right direction,” shares Kaushiek Pranoo, now an advocate and practitioner of the art of unlearning.

According to Kaushiek, unlearning is relevant today as it guides people to live a more sensible and truly fulfilling life. “The concept of unlearning involves slowing down and cultivating mindful presence of how we navigate our daily lives. This includes the way we think, our interactions and even our posture because they reflect the life we lead. This is an invitation to re-examine our way of living,” says the founder of Unlearning Ashram.

To understand the process, Kaushiek spent a few years living with the Adivasi community in south India and observed the ways to connect with nature and how to hold on to your tribe. He has also travelled to many parts of the country and met people, who happily live their life on their terms. “I wanted to put my experience together and offer this unlearning to people through a facilitated space. Instead of just reading about the concept, I want people to go beyond and experience that in their lives. This is the reason behind starting Unlearning Ashram,” shares the facilitator.

Kaushiek states that unlearning helps in addressing mental health problems. “The percentage of people seeking mental health support is on the rise. Unlearning is one of the beautiful ways that we can adopt to nurture our true selves and find inner peace,” he adds. Though unlearning is open and relevant for everyone from all walks of life, Kaushiek feels that the misconception that ‘unlearning is only meant for children’ needs to be addressed. “Children have a simple and confident approach towards life. Adults can learn valuable lessons from their fresh perspective,” he explains.



Unlearning involves various methods like cultivating awareness of our body, movement, breathing, and understanding the nature of people’s thought processes. “We use music, sound, and colour as a tool. Connecting and learning from each others’ experiences is crucial to discover our inner wisdom,” explains Kaushiek.

Kaushiek believes that the lockdown in 2020 helped people to slow down unknowingly. Breaking some misconceptions about health, he says that well-being isn’t merely the absence of disease. Instead, it involves tapping into our inner strength, maximising our physical capabilities, nurturing creativity, and fostering connections with those around us. “Unlearning is a need of the hour as people are longing for space to address such things. Learning happens naturally but unlearning happens consciously. It is how we feel inside that determines how we react to the world outside. The concept is steadily picking up in the city,” he remarks. Kaushiek facilitates sessions, both online and offline, regularly to re-sensitise humanity through facilitative spaces. People can connect with the team through their social media pages.