'Learning' driver fatally knocks down pedestrian

CHENNAI: A 52 –year –old pedestrian was fatally knocked down and another man was injured on Alagappa Road in Kilpauk by a car, driven by a 'learner' on Wednesday. Three other two-wheelers were also damaged in the accident.

The police team apprehended the car driver. The driver was not under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

According to the Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the deceased was identified as M Palani of Kilpauk, a painter.

On Wednesday evening, he was walking down the Alagappa Road in Kilpauk, when an overspeeding car allegedly rammed into him and crashed into the pavement. Another man Yashwanth (71) was also injured.

Passersby rushed Palani and Yashwanth to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

While Palani died without responding to treatments, Yashwanth was admitted for treatment. The Anna Square TIW police arrested the car driver R Jayakumar (47).

According to the police the driver lacked driving experience and was a learner. He had the 'L' sign pasted on the car. Instead of pressing the brake he seems to have pressed the accelerator leading to fatal mishap, police said.