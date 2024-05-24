Learn the art of slipware pottery with a workshop in Chennai

CHENNAI: Join along for a 2.5 hour workshop at the Backyard, in Adyar, which will teach the slipware techniques like marbling and feathering to create two plates that can be taken home after they have been fired and ready to use.



The slipware pottery workshop will be conducted by Varsha Chella, an architect and a potter from the city.

The participants can customise the shape, colours and combine techniques to create something unique for themselves.

The workshop is open to everyone from 15 years and above, with no prior experience. It will take place on May 25 and 26, in two batches, one from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm, and the other from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The entry fee will be Rs 2850. For further details, contact, Varsha at +91 9600087872