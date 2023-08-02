Lawyer, constable die as truck rams two-wheeler near Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A lawyer and a police constable travelling in a motorbike were killed in a road accident near Tiruvottiyur on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Mathivanan, 32, from Thiruvottiyur and Ganapathy, a resident of Manali police quarters. Mathivanan was working as a lawyer in the Thiruvottiyur court while was working as a police constable in Ennore police station.

The lawyer was riding the bike while the constable was riding pillion and they were travelling towards Manali expressway when the accident happened, police said.

According to police officials, a container truck travelling towards Chennai harbour knocked down the bike from the rear. The duo fell off the bike and the truck ran over them, police said. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Passerby informed police about the incident after which the two men were moved to a hospital, where the victims declared brought dead.

Red Hills traffic investigation wing registered a case and sent the bodies for autopsy to the Stanley Government Hospital. Mathivanan, who got married a few months ago, is survived by his wife who is a police constable. Ganapathy is survived by his wife and two kids in Madurai, police said.