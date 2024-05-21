Labourer injured as unidentified objects explode at house in police quarters near Guduvanchery

CHENNAI: An unidentified object exploded in a house which had been locked for a long period in the police quarters near Guduvanchery in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday.



The police quarters comprises 50 houses. A house on the second floor of the building had been vacant for a long time. On Monday evening, a traffic police constable who was going to move into it was cleaning it with the help of a labourer from Kilambakkam. Reportedly, there were four objects resembling country bombs in the loft of the house, and when the labourer picked them up, they exploded, severely injuring him.

On hearing the sound of the explosion, residents rushed out of their houses, and the Guduvanchery police were also informed. The police team who visited the spot admitted the injured labourer to a private hospital in Potheri.

The police have locked the house to restrict people from visiting it.

Initially, the police denied the incident but later issued clarifications on it. Investigation is underway to find out what exploded in the house and who had kept the items in the loft.