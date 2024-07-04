Labourer arrested for setting fire to 10 vehicles in Koyambedu market parking lot

CHENNAI: A labourer who works at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai has been arrested after CCTV footage showed him setting fire to a bus in the parking lot of the market. Nine other vehicles were damaged in the blaze.

On Wednesday, a fire was reported from an omni bus stationed at the market's parking lot which quickly spread to several vehicles standing nearby including seven autos, a car, and a van.

Upon information, firemen from Koyambedu, JJ Nagar, and Anna Nagar rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to douse the fire, managing to bring it under control within an hour.

However, when Koyambedu police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, they noticed the labourer, identified as Pazhanimuthu from Ariyalur, getting into the stationary bus in the parking lot and setting it ablaze.

The police arrested Pazhanimuthu and are conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the arson attack.