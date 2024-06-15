Kuwait Fire accident: Chennai resident’s mortal remains arrive at his residence

CHENNAI: The mortal remains of Chennai resident, G Sivasankaran (48) who was killed in the fire accident in Kuwait, reached his residence in Royapuram early Saturday morning.

Sivasankaran was working as a truck driver in Kuwait and was among the 49 victims killed in the fire accident at the labour housing facility in Mangraf area of Kuwait last Wednesday.

Among the 42 victims from India, seven are from Tamil Nadu.

Bodies of the victims were brought to India in a special aircraft that reached Kochi on Friday morning.

From Kochi, the mortal remains of Tamil Nadu were put in ambulances to be taken to their homes by road.

City Police sources said that Sivasankaran's body reached his home around 5 am and was handed over to the family members.

Royapuram MLA, R Moorthy, Chennai Collector (in-charge), Anusuya Devi were among those who paid respects to the mortal remains of the deceased.

Revenue authorities handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family members, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin.