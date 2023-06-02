KN Nehru inaugurates training programme for sanitary workers

CHENNAI: Concerned over the recent deaths of sanitary workers while cleaning sewage and septic tanks, Local Administration Minister KN Nehru on Friday kickstarted a safety awareness program for sanitary workers.

The one-day safety training program was held for private vehicle owners, contractors, and employees. Those who violate rules and engage conservancy workers in works without proper permission and safety equipment will be subjected to legal action. In phase one, training will commence in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Maraimalar Nagar where the sanitary workers will be trained using modern machines and tools in the Metropolitan Area, Minister Nehru said.

The training program also features a manual for operators of sewage trucks. The public should contact the toll-free number 14420 and pay fees for licensed vehicles.

"In case of a loss of life, the owner or contractor must compensate Rs 15 lakh to the deceased's family. People should take responsibility and obtain proper permission to ensure the sewage disposal is cleaned at homes, offices, private hospitals, apartments, and commercial complexes," added the minister.

Those who carry out illegal sewage disposal without safety measures will be booked as per the law with penalty or imprisonment. To file a complaint or clean the sewage disposal in Chennai, the consumers can email to grfocmwssb@gmail.com, and other districts fsmhelpline@gmail.com.

Municipal administration and water supply department additional chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board managing director R Kirlosh Kumar and other senior officials of the civic body were part of the meeting.