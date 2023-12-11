KMC mortuary staff suspended for handing body of still baby in cardboard box

CHENNAI: After the body of a still born girl child was handed over in a cardboard box by the mortuary staff at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, the hospital authorities have suspended the staff, and a committee is investigating the issue.

A three-member inquiry committee was constituted to investigate the incident, and the mortuary staff who handed over the body to the father of the child has been suspended.

The hospital authorities said that the investigation committee is likely to give a report within a week, and the staff will remain suspended until the report is out.

It is to be noted that the mother Sowmya, was brought to the hospital, along with the still baby, after the delivery at home on December 6, 2023,

The mother continues to be treated at the hospital and is admitted as an inpatient at the hospital.

The body of the baby girl was brought to the mortuary after a complete physical examination by the paediatrician.

After a police inquiry, the body of the child was handed over to her father Masood, on December 10, 2023, in a cardboard box, without the body being wrapped in a shroud.

The initial investigation by the hospital authorities revealed that the body was handed over by the mortuary staff without covering it.

As per the orders of the health minister, the staff was immediately dismissed and the incident was reported to the Directorate of Medical Education.

The dean visited the family and instructed the authorities to take departmental action against the concerned persons.

A complaint has been raised with the National Human Rights Commission by a petitioner Saravanan N S, based on the media reports.

The complainant requested the commission to take necessary action in the case and arrange to provide the compensation to the suffered parent based on the complaint.