Kilambakkam railway station to be ready in 6 months

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated railway station in Kilambakkam, which could ease commuting to the recently-inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), would be ready in 6 months, said officials of the Chennai Railway Division on Wednesday.

Eerya Vishwanath, divisional railway manager of the division, told media persons at the zonal headquarters that the works would be completed in 6 months. “We’ve already awarded the work. Work is in progress,” he added.

“A little modification is required, so we would alter the line at the station. The work is already awarded. The State government has paid the full amount. Land is also available.”

The CMDA has already transferred Rs 20 crore to the Railway department for the station, which would be connected to the bus terminus through a skywalk.