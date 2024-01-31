Kilambakkam: CMDA floats tender to construct skywalk connecting bus stand & proposed railway station

CHENNAI: With the operation of south bound buses having been shifted to KCBT in Kilambakkam , the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has floated a tender to construct a skywalk to connect the bus stand and proposed suburban railway station.

The development has come a fortnight after the Chengalpattu district administration notified the acquisition of 5,900 sqm of land belonging to a private leather company for the construction of the skywalk.

It may be noted that the planning authority has decided to provide Rs 20 Crore to Southern Railway to construct a new suburban railway station just across KCBT.

The new suburban railway station will come between Vandalur and Urapakkam railway stations. Tenders have been floated already for the railway station.

Once the Kilambakkam railway station and skywalk are constructed, passengers can alight at the new railway station and use the skywalk to cross Chennai - Trichy National Highway (NH-45). Presently, passengers using local trains have to alight at Vandalur or Urapakkam railway stations and take auto-rickshaws to reach KCBT. The skywalk will have escalators and lifts.

The planning authority approved both the railway station and skywalk during its authority meeting held in May last year. As per the proposal, the skywalk would have lifts and walkalators as distance between KCBT and railway station would be around 500 meters.