Begin typing your search...
Kerala’s classical dance Kathakali to be staged in Chennai
The organisers hope this Kathakali Festival will celebrate the timeless beauty and rich cultural heritage of Kerala’s classical art traditions.
CHENNAI: Shanta and VP Dhananjayan’s Bharata Kalanjali will host the much-awaited Kathakali Festival, on March 2 and 3 at Teach Auditorium, SPASTN, Taramani.
The festival kicks off on March 2 at 5.30 pm with a Kathakali performance, titled Ekalavyan, by the esteemed Sadanam Kathakali Academy. Additionally, the festival will honour the illustrious Dr Sadanam Harikumar with the title Kalaa Bhaskara.
On March 3 at 10 am, a workshop and lecture demonstration on the nuances of Aangikabhinayam by Dr Sadanam Harikumar, a renowned figure in art and culture, will be held. The organisers hope this Kathakali Festival will celebrate the timeless beauty and rich cultural heritage of Kerala’s classical art traditions.
Next Story