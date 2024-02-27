Kerala’s classical dance Kathakali to be staged in Chennai

CHENNAI: Shanta and VP Dhananjayan’s Bharata Kalanjali will host the much-awaited Kathakali Festival, on March 2 and 3 at Teach Auditorium, SPASTN, Taramani.

The festival kicks off on March 2 at 5.30 pm with a Kathakali performance, titled Ekalavyan, by the esteemed Sadanam Kathakali Academy. Additionally, the festival will honour the illustrious Dr Sadanam Harikumar with the title Kalaa Bhaskara.

On March 3 at 10 am, a workshop and lecture demonstration on the nuances of Aangikabhinayam by Dr Sadanam Harikumar, a renowned figure in art and culture, will be held. The organisers hope this Kathakali Festival will celebrate the timeless beauty and rich cultural heritage of Kerala’s classical art traditions.