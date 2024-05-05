Kanchipuram: Two including ex-panchayat union chairman killed in collision between bikes

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a former panchayat union chairman, Venkatesan, died after the two-wheelers they were riding in collided with each other on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Sriperumbudur, Kanchipuram, on Sunday.



Venkatesan, who belongs to the AIADMK, was riding his two-wheeler from his house to the Thandalam bus stand when another two-wheeler coming from Sriperumbudur at high speed collided with his vehicle. Both vehicles were thrown onto the highway.

Venkatesan died on the spot while the rider of the other two-wheeler, Rajesh (27) from Sivanthangal, was taken to Sriperumbudur government hospital with severe injuries. However, Rajesh succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

The bodies of the two deceased have been sent to Sriperumbudur government hospital for post-mortem examination.