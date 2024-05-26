Kancheepuram: Three women cajole phone thief into meeting them, hand him over to cops

CHENNAI: Three women whose mobile phones were stolen cajoled the thief into meeting them after 'agreeing' to his lecherous demands and then handed him over to the police with the help of the public in Kancheepuram district on Saturday.

The arrested man was identified as Sudhakar (36) of Chengalpet, a habitual offender. Police said that he was separated from his wife and lived with his sister in Nagalathumedu in Kancheepuram district.

While loitering around in Ekanampet in Kancheepuram district recently, Sudhakar ventured onto the terrace of a house on Thursday where he noticed three women sleeping there. He then took away their phones including an iPhone and fled the scene.

After waking up the next day, the women realised that their phones had been stolen and rushed to a tea stall nearby where they sought the owner's help to call their mobile numbers.

On one of the numbers, after repeated tries, Sudhakar picked up the call. The women then pleaded with Sudhakar to return their phones. The accused then allegedly spoke in a flirtatious way and sought 'favours' from them, Walajahbad police said.

The women played along and when Sudhakar arrived at a meeting spot they had fixed, the women caught hold of him with the help of the public and handed him over to Walajahbad police.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.