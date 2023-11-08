Begin typing your search...

Kamal Haasan Unveils the Official T-Shirt for 'Chennai Runs' Marathon 2023

More than just a marathon, this event is a powerful initiative to make a difference, one stride at a time.

Kamal Haasan Unveils the Official T-Shirt for Chennai Runs Marathon 2023
CHENNAI: The "Chennai Runs" marathon, organized by MRT1, is back and set to light up the streets on November 26, 2023. The event got bigger with actor Kamal Haasan unveiling the official T-shirt.

More than just a marathon, this event is a powerful initiative to make a difference, one stride at a time.

Running for a Cause

At the heart of "Chennai Runs" is its noble mission - to raise funds for the Sri Arunodayam Charitable Trust, a home for underprivileged children with disabilities. Every step taken during the marathon contributes to a brighter future for these children, making "Chennai Runs" more than just a race, but a celebration of compassionate action.

