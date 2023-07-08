Kalaignar Magalir Udhavi Thogai: Camps set up for enrollment assistance

CHENNAI: A day after the roll-out of Kalaignar Magalir Udhavi Thogai scheme aimed at providing financial support to the women heads of the family, camps have been set up across Chennai to provide assistance regarding enrolment into the scheme.

Accordingly, camps have been arranged in government schools, community halls, government offices, night dormitories in locations under the Chennai Corporation.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that the scheme of distributing Rs 1,000 per eligible homemaker in the State would be called ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam’, named after his father-cum-DMK patriarch and former CM Kalaignar M Karunanidhi.

The government has mandated that women heads with a car, an annual family income of above Rs 2.5 lakhs, power usage of above 3,600 units, five acres of land and/or being a member of assembly or parliament automatically makes them ineligible to avail the scheme's benefits. Either or all of the above criteria would filter out the beneficiaries. Also, women in government jobs (Central and State) cannot benefit from this scheme.

Inputs from Bureau