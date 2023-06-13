Kalaignar Centenary super speciality hosp work: Traffic diversions announced

CHENNAI: In view of the ongoing works by the PWD (public works department) on the Alandur Main road between Saidapet five light junction and National Skill Training Institute for the inaugural function of Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital at Guindy to be held on June 15 (Thursday), Chennai Police have announced that Alandur main road near the hospital will be closed temporarily for four days.

The hospital is to be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Accordingly, City Police has announced traffic diversions in Guindy- Alandur road to be effected from Tuesday (June 13) till June 16.

Vehicles from Guindy Anna Salai intending to travel towards Saidapet via Alandur Main Road in Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate will have to take right turn at Estate Road Bus stand to reach Saidapet via Anna Salai Guindy Bridge.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai intending to travel to Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate area will have to take left turn at Estate Road Bus stand to Water Tank Road roundtana and reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from Saidapet Bazaar and other roads intending to travel towards Guindy Industrial Estate via. Alandur Bridge and Alandur Main Road will have to take right turn at Saidapet Five Light Junction to Mosque Street - Manthoppu School Road Junction - Kodambakkam Road -Govindan Road - Ashok Nagar 11th Avenue - 100 Feet Road - Kasi Bridge - CIPET Junction take Left turn to Water Tank Road to reach their destinations at Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate area.

Vehicles coming from Saidapet Bazaar Road intending to travel towards Guindy via Alandur Road will have to take Right turn at Saidapet Five Light Junction to Mosque Street to Reach Manthoppu School Junction take Right turn to East Jones Road - Pavalavannar Subway - to reach Anna Salai -Guindy.

The MTC Bus 70F going for Pattabiram from Estate Bus Stand and Mini Bus going for Defence Colony via Ashok Nagar will have to take Left turn at Estate Bus stand to reach Water Tank roundtana and take Left to reach CIPET Junction 100 Feet Road for their destination.