Justice SV Gangapurwala appointed CJ of Madras HC

CHENNAI: More than a month after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name, the Centre notified the appointment of Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

The appointment of the judge, who is now the acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, finally brings an end to the situation where the chartered High Court did not have a permanent Chief Justice since September 2022.

In the notification on Friday, special secretary Rajinder Kashyap noted that President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala, acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court as permanent Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice Gangapurwala was born in Maharashtra in 1962. In 2010, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court. Later, he was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court in 2022.

The appointment comes close on the heels of acting Chief Justice T Raja retiring on Wednesday after holding the post for more than three months. Subsequently, Justice S Vaidyanathan was appointed as the acting Chief Justice.