Journey back to the British era with this Anglo-Indian food festival in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Raj Era was renowned for its rich curries, aromatic biryanis, and desserts narrating a cultural fusion story.

To reintroduce this cuisine, Hyatt Regency Chennai is hosting a food festival named ‘A Whisper of the Raj Era’. Chef Karen Martin and her team have meticulously crafted each dish using the finest ingredients, transporting customers back to the British Raj era with authentic Anglo-Indian dishes.

The festival creates an immersive atmosphere that enhances your dining experience. Chef Karen Martin is celebrated for her dedication to preserving the authenticity of Anglo-Indian cuisine while infusing it with a contemporary twist. Karen is the owner of the House of Anglo in Bengaluru.

Karen tells DT Next that the spread starts with a roasted yellow pumpkin mulligatawny soup and a prawn mulligatawny soup, followed by starters such as crab croquettes, mutton potato chops, and spinach potato chops.

“The main course features homestyle marinated beef steak with garlic-roasted baby potatoes, Baked Anglo-Indian mutton mince and macaroni, pork vindaloo, and mushroom vindaloo are also part of the festival. For dessert, diners can expect Nana’s bread and butter pudding. The flavours are neither too spicy nor mild, striking the perfect balance between Indian and British influences," she says.

Anglo-Indian cuisine was the pioneering example of fusion food in India.

"With a significant population of Anglo-Indians residing in India, including Chennai, this festival serves as a haven for those eager to explore a cuisine rich in hearty and flavorful dishes, as well as for those longing for a taste of home," the chef explains her motivation for curating the festival.

For more information

Venue: Spice Haat, Hyatt Regency Chennai, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai – 600018.

Date: July 10th to 14th 2024

Time: 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM (Dinner)