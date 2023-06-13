Job racket case: Will extend full cooperation, says Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok's residence are being raided by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the job racket case.

ED officials are also conducting raids at the minister's government residence in Chennai, at RA Puram and Abhiramapuram.

The raids are being conducted under the protection of the Central Reserve Force. Senthilbalaji, who was out for a walk, hurriedly returned home after being informed about the raid by the Enforcement Department.

"I am not required by law to be informed of an enforcement investigation. Details of confiscation have already been explained in the Income Tax Department. The full details will be revealed after the enforcement department's investigation is over. I will fully cooperate with the investigation by the authorities. I am ready to explain the documents if asked. I will give full cooperation to the enforcement department or income tax department. Let's see what happens. Only at the end of the test will we know what purpose they have come," he said.