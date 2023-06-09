Jan Shatabdi express train derails in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two wheels of Jan Shatabdi express train derailed in the early hours of friday, while the train was nearing the Basin Bridge junction in Chennai.

After dropping the passengers at the Chennai Central railway station at 12 am last night, the train was taken to Basin Bridge workshop.

The train was stopped immediately after two wheels derailed.

After a struggle of 2 hours, both the wheels were brought to the normal position with the help of railway staff. The railway police are investigating the incident with the officials.

It is to be noted that there was a lot of commotion due to this incident.