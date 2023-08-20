Jain Housing to renovate 17- storey complex in Saligramam

CHENNAI: The Jain Housing and Construction Limited has announced plans to restore and renovate the Jains West Westminster, a 17-storey apartment complex in Saligramam.

The building has faced challenges due to chloride-induced corrosion, hence the company has decided to rectify the situation.

The housing complex was in the news recently after plastering started to peel off in roofs of some of the floors leaving residents in a state of shock.

As per the press note, the company recently entered into a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jains Westminster Owners Welfare Association on August 14, 2023. In this collaborative agreement, the repair and renovation work are aimed for completion within 12-months' timeline.

The complaints were not found in the structure of the building or design, however, in 2019, the emergence of cracks in columns and beams prompted a closer inspection, as per the note. Expert evaluations identified chloride-induced corrosion as the underlying issue, claimed the press note.

Subsequently, the company Jain Housing and Construction Limited has agreed to renovate and redevelop the complex.