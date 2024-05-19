It's time again for Hanu Reddy Great Mango Festival in Chennai; check out dates here

CHENNAI: Mango season is upon us and what has now come to be synonymous with it is The Great Mango Festival organised by Hanu Reddy Mango Tourism. This year, the festival will take place at the Hanu Reddy Raghava Farms, a 60-year-old mango orchard, in Othivakkam, Chennai, on June 2, 9, 16, and 23, between 6 am and 12 noon.

Attendees can expect a day brimming with farm-themed entertainment from traditional Indian games, bullock cart rides, paddy planting, ploughing, grinding and milling, 'varati' (a snack made with fruit preserve) making, pumpset adventures, obstacle course games, indigenous craft making, engaging theme-based workshops, and, of course, an array of delectable mango-based delicacies to savour.

There is also the special mango-infused breakfast served at the iconic 156-foot table at the farm.

The fun doesn't stop there. One can indulge in a mango eating and picking contests, too. There's also a mango foot massage session planned.

Mangoes from the farm can be bought during the festival.

(Contact 9884020848/ visit https://www.hanureddymangotourism.com for more details)













