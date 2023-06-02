Not just my case or wrestlers who are fighting today: Chinmayi

CHENNAI: Playback singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripaada has raised her voice against lyricist Vairamuthu, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women during the MeToo movement in 2018. The singer also took his name in the same case.

Now, as the wrestler’s protest is going on and they have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on the grounds of sexual harassment, she has spoken about her own rights and the women who are facing similar situation but unable to make any complaints or take a stand because of family and societal pressures.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, she spoke in detail about the issue and how a number of times cases of sexual harassment remained unsolved and the girls or survivors were silenced by their family members in the name of honour and respect.

She said, “Right from the moment, the MeToo movement broke up in 2018 people have been focusing on the fact that celebrities have been named and celebrities are getting affected even yesterday if you noticed yesterday the Ayodhya saansad (Member of Parliament) saying we must protect celebrities at any cost. However, it is a societal problem where individual families protect molesters when they are part of their own families they ask the girls to shut up, they ask survivors to shut up, they invite them to weddings, they invite them to family functions, especially when it is a relative they don’t want to ignore them because they don’t want to answer these questions.”

“So, I myself have been part of a couple of cases where I was a witness for children where their own uncle have molested them and I had been successful to reach out to families they have gone and file the police complaint however they all end up arriving into a compromise outside the police station none of these cases ever get registered none of them ever go to court so lot of these family members forget and forgive all of this kind of stuff that we keep hearing about because, from the time we are raised, girls are told to keep silent to not ruin the family name, family honour or pride.”

“They say if we don’t wear a dupatta or we are wearing our hair or dresses everything is our fault and even if it is our own father or uncle or grandfather raped or molested us it is still our fault because we made a mistake of being born as a girl child in the country. This is the one thing that so many of us are talking about since 2018 saying it is not just my case or wrestlers that are fighting today or countless other cases that came in 2018. It is about greater societal problems,” Chinmayi told ANI.

In her earlier tweet, she mentioned, “Respected Honble CM, Sir, It is amazing you show support to the cause of justice to sexual harassment survivors every time a case comes to notice across India. When political leaders speak there is hope for change. However, there are no systems in place yet – No ICC or POCSO in many industries especially in the Film Industry. 17+ women have named your friend/supporter Mr Vairamuthu who continues to enjoy your proximity which he uses to silence women who speak up even more. Your party continues to platform him, as have other politicians in Tamilnadu.”

“With almost 5 years of facing a work ban in the Tamil Film Industry and fighting a case with Honble City Civil Court there seems to be no end in sight. I have the strength to fight this considering it may even take another 20 years to get justice in this Country when we lack connections or clout. I have filed a complaint with the NCW way back in 2018-2019 because that was the only route available for many of us, and handed a handwritten complaint to police officers that came home to investigate. I have enough circumstantial evidence including phone call records where Vairamuthu arranged a call to arrive at a ‘compromise’. His son Madhan Karky was also informed via text to which he called, responded and agreed he and his family were already aware of his father’s behaviour several years ago. The rules cannot be different for Vairamuthu and Brij Bhushan,” she added.

“Our Champion wrestlers and the Country’s pride including a Minor have named Brij Bhushan..17+ women have named Vairamuthu who has used the proximity to your party and You, to silence me, others and ruin the careers of women who are talented and had dreams. His talent is not greater than all of us. This is happening right under your nose. Please do the needful so that across Tamilnadu workplaces can be safer. I speak as someone who has been ostracised by my own industry because people are too scared to speak against the Poet because of his political connections.”

“Please make sure my Industry has ICCs and POCSO Units (since Children are employed in Mass Media and are safe from Child Sexual abuse) in all the Unions – many women AND men continue to face sexual harassment in TV and Film. P.S.: Ramesh Prabha was named for molesting kids while he was a Kid’s TV Show host,” the singer concluded her tweet.