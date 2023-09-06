ISIS chief of Thrissur (Keralam) module arrested in Chennai by NIA

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the absconding leader of the ISIS Thrissur module from Chennai and foiled his plans to flee the country.

The arrested was identified as Siyed Nabeel Ahammed, the leader (Ameer) of Thrissur-based ISIS Module. He was was nabbed by NIA’s Fugitive Tracking Team, which had been working on the ground for the past few weeks to track him.

The accused, who had been on the run and had been hiding out at various places in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for the past several weeks, had planned to escape abroad by using forged and fraudulent documents with Nepal as a transit point.

Incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized from the possession of Siyed Nabeel, who is the third accused to be arrested in the case registered by NIA, Kochi, since July.

In July this year, NIA had tracked and arrested one Ashif @ Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf from his hideout near Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu.

The NIA, which had registered the case on 11th July 2023 based on credible information under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act, has found that the Thrissur-based IS module had been conspiring to commit terror acts in Kerala. It had been conducting recces for this purpose, and had also been raising funds for furthering ISIS activities by committing a series of illegal activities, including dacoities, in the State, a note from NIA said.

ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) is a transnational militant Islamist terrorist group that is also known as Islamic State (IS) and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, as well as by its Arabic acronym Da'ish or Daesh.

The organisation has intensified its activities in India by positioning modules in various States and active recruitment of motivated youth who subscribe to its jihadist philosophy. The NIA has been cracking down on these modules and has arrested several IS members and cadres operating across states to thwart the outfit's terror agenda.