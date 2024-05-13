Irate over pursuing his sister, youth murders friend in Puzhal

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old youth was brutally hacked to death by a gang near Puzhal on Monday after a drinking session. The deceased was identified as Avinash (18) of Retteri near Kolathur.

Avinash was a local hoodlum, police said. On Monday evening, he was drinking with his friends at an abandoned plot in Jai Nagar in Puzhal when the gang led by Ilamparuthi hacked him to death.

After murdering the teenager, Ilamparuthi, Lokesh, Surya and Santhosh Kumar, all in their early 20s surrendered before the police, after which the police rushed to the scene and recovered Avinash's body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was romantically interested in Ilamparuthi's younger sister. Learning of this, Ilamparuthi had warned Avinash several times asking him to back off, but the youth did not heed to the warnings. On Monday, Ilamparuthi asked Avinash to come over for drinks and murdered him. Puzhal Police have registered a case and are investigating.