Irai Anbu inspects veterinary hospital in Chengalpattu

He also interacted with the public who visited the government veterinary hospital.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|28 May 2023 5:13 PM GMT
Irai Anbu inspects veterinary hospital in Chengalpattu
Chief Secretary Irai Anbu

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Sunday inspected the government veterinary hospitals in Chengalpattu district.The chief secretary visited the Chitlapakkam government veterinary hospital animal breeding and fodder development centre and Potheri Kattupakkam government poultry farm on Sunday and inquired about the ongoing process.

He also interacted with the public who visited the government veterinary hospital.

AR Rahul Nath, Collector, Chengalpattu district and other health officials accompanied Irai Anbu during the visit.

