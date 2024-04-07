IPL 2024: Traffic diversions announced on match days at Chepauk, check details here

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced diversions in and around MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The diversions will be in place on seven days - April 8, 23 and 28 and May 1, 12, 25 and 26.

The traffic arrangements/diversions will be effected from 1 pm to 7 pm on May 12, while on the rest of the match days, the diversions will be effected from 5 pm to 11 pm, an official release stated.

Accordingly, Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road) will be made one way with entry from Bharathi Salai -Victoria Hostel Road junction and No Entry from Wallajah Road - Victoria Hostel Road junction.

Bells Road will be made one way with entry from Bharathi Salai - Bells road junction and No Entry from Wallajah Road - Bells Road junction. MTC buses coming from Kannagi Statue will not be allowed on Bells Road and will be diverted at Bharathi Salai - Bells road junction towards Ratna cafe junction, T.H. Road, to reach their destination.

Vehicles on Bharathi Salai coming from Rathna cafe junction will be diverted at Bharathi Salai - Bells Road junction towards Bells Road, Wallajah Road to reach their destination. Vehicles will not be allowed at the Bharathi Salai - Bells road junction towards Kannagi Statue. Vehicles with passes bearing Alphabets M, T, V and MTC Buses coming from Anna Salai into Wallajah Road will not be allowed on Bells Road and vehicles with said passes will be diverted towards Labour Statue - Kamarajar Salai - Kannagi Statue - Bharathi Salai and reach their destination.

Vehicles with passes bearing Alphabets B -amp; R coming from Anna salai into Wallajah road will not be allowed on Bells Road and they will be directed to park at MRTS and Pattabiram Gate.

Vehicles coming from the War Memorial and Gandhi Statue with passes bearing Alphabets M, T, V only will be allowed through Bharathi Salai, Canal Road. Other vehicles will be diverted towards Foreshore service road for parking.

Vehicles coming from the War Memorial and Gandhi Statue with passes bearing Alphabets B and R will be allowed via Bharathi salai, Bells Road -amp; Wallajah Road to park at MRTS and Pattabiraman Gate and will not be allowed at the Labour Statue towards Wallajah Road.

For vehicles without passes, those coming from Anna Salai will have to take the route via Wallajah Road, Labour Statue, Kamarajar Salai and park their vehicles on Foreshore Service Road. Vehicles coming from War Memorial will take the route via Kamarajar Salai and park the vehicles at Foreshore Service Road.and vehicles coming from Gandhi Statue will take the route via Kamarajar Salai to park the vehicle at Foreshore Service Road.