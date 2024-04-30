IPL 2024: Six arrested for gambling during CSK vs SRH match

CHENNAI: Six persons were arrested by the City Police for online gambling during the recent IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Police said that they had received a tip off about the betting activity and a vigil was mounted at a mobile phone accessories shop on Perumal Mudali Street during the match.

After investigations, Police arrested Y Sandeep (33), T Kathes (32), P Rajesh Kumar (33), T Thiraj (41) and seized Rs 14,000 cash and four cell phones from them. Based on their inputs, Police arrested S Ankit Jain (32) and P Jitender (44) of Sowcarpet on Monday and seized Rs 6250 cash from them.

Esplanade Police registered a case and are investigating further.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore had issued directions to Inspectors of Police to monitor and arrest buyers, sellers of banned lottery tickets and illegal gambling in the city of Chennai.