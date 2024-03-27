IPL 2024: 24 arrested for selling match tickets in black market; 83 tickets worth Rs 2L seized

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested 24 persons who were caught selling Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets near M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk at exorbitant prices for the Chennai Super Kings- Gujarat Titans match.

Police seized as many as 83 tickets worth over Rs 2 lakh and Rs 18,000 in cash from those arrested.



As per the orders of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, police teams led by Inspectors of police were engaged in intensive surveillance and monitoring to arrest those who illegally sell tickets for the IPL cricket match in the black market.



After monitoring and surveillances in areas like Pattabiram Gate, Wallajah Road, Bells Road, Wallaja Road Junction, Victoria Hostel Road Junction, Chepauk Railway Station, Police arrested as many as 24 persons including a few college students who were selling match tickets at exorbitant prices.



The arrested persons were later let off on station bail.

