Introducing Rajasthan's Pichwai art to Chennai's art connoisseurs

CHENNAI: Driven by a profound passion for indigenous art forms, Rachita Choudhary has established herself as both a collector and connoisseur. Her dedication to preserving and celebrating the folk art of the Mewar region in Rajasthan has culminated in the creation of her brand, 'Rach' - a name derived from the Sanskrit word "Rachayita," meaning creator. At 'Rach', each curated piece reflects a harmonious blend of contemporary style and traditional craftsmanship, offering art enthusiasts a glimpse into the cultural heritage of India. Rachita's connection to Shekhawati, her ancestral homeland in Mewar, drives her mission to revive and safeguard the art of Pichwai.

"Pichwai paintings are colourful artworks that hang behind idols of Lord Krishna and Gopinathji in temples like the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. They started in the 15th century when the idol of Shrinathji was moved to Nathdwara for safety. These paintings show different stories about Lord Krishna's life. They're made on cotton fabric by skilled artists who first outline with charcoal and then paint it using natural colours from plants like saffron and turmeric. Sometimes, gems and crystals are added for extra sparkle. Adding gold and silver leaf gives the paintings their shiny look, which is the most difficult part of making them,” says Rachita.

Pichwai art

She realised the best way to preserve and promote traditional art forms is by integrating them. "I aim to support the artisans and their families who have been carrying forward these traditional art forms for generations," she explains. "Whether it's Pichwai, Madhubani, or Warli, I strongly believe in their significance and value. Just like how we promote foreign art designs like Moroccan tiles, African art, and vintage and colonial architecture, we should also promote Indian art forms and architecture. Fortunately, people are now beginning to recognise the importance of these art forms," she adds.

Rachita Choudhary

Rachita is also involved in the documentation and restoration of art forms. She has adopted a village in Rajasthan to support the artisans to promote their work. "While contemporary artistic trends may come and go, heritage pieces hold deep cultural significance, appealing to people across generations. Many of us cherish family heirlooms and vintage art forms, connecting us to our regional heritage and evoking emotions in our living spaces,” concludes the heritage conservator.