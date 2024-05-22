International Institute of Tamil Studies invites applications for five- year integrated MA

CHENNAI: The International Institute of Tamil Studies has invited applications for five-year integrated MA Tamil for the academic year 2024-25. A release issued by the institute said that people interested in pursuing the course could download the application and related information from www.ulakaththamizh.in, or directly from the institute, which provides free hostel facility for both genders.

Applications must be submitted along with copies of certificates, including a TC via post or in person with the director of the institute located on Second Main Road, Taramani, Chennai 600113 before June 7.

The institute also offers MA and PhD in Tamil at low fees with the recognition of the State government in association with the Tamil University in Thanjavur.