Intelligent Transport System installed in MTC buses on pilot basis

CHENNAI: Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has started implementing Intelligent Transport System (ITS) in city buses on a pilot basis.



An MTC release said that the project is jointly funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Government of Tamil Nadu.

Automatic Vehicle Location System (AVLS) which includes Single Control Unit (SCU) along with GPS, touch screen enabled Bus Driver Console (BDC), Two Way Communication (between driver and dispatcher at control centre), integrated with Vehicle health monitoring will be installed under the project.

"Passenger Information System (PIS) display boards will be installed at 500 bus stops and 71 terminals. Depot Management System (DMS) is software application that will add value to daily depot operations for MTC in terms of bus dispatch, crew rostering and dedicated Staff Mobile app which enables crew to apply leave in a transparent manner, " the release added.

All the components will be connected through the internet to communicate with the central application. The SCU provides location information, vehicle speed, incident alert, two-way communication, route deviation, bus bunching information from central application.

Passengers will have access to this information through LED displays at bus stops and bus terminals, and the system will provide Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) and Route details with upcoming schedules, bus operation related information.

"This board status will be monitored centrally by the central operations management system at the CBS Command Control Centre (CBS-CCC). Pilot implementations have started and SCU installation on 50 buses is getting installed, " the release said.