Integral Coach Factory rolls out Vande Metro trains; trial run in July

CHENNAI: Similar to the air-conditioned EMUs running in Mumbai suburban network, first Vande Metro train coaches were rolled out from the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai on Tuesday.

With an aim to cater to intercity passengers covering up to 250 kms, ICF has produced Vande Metro trains.

The Vande Metro trains will operate on routes spanning 100 to 250 kilometres, whereas the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be used for routes exceeding 1,000 kilometres in length.

According to the Railway officials, the Vande Metro trains are all set to link approximately 124 cities, with identified routes such as Chennai-Tirupati, Bhubaneswar-Balasore, Agra-Mathura, Delhi-Rewari and Lucknow-Kanpur.

"Operating on existing railway tracks, these air-conditioned trains will serve passengers travelling between major urban centres and adjacent satellite towns, with a primary focus on accommodating more passengers in the unreserved category. The Vande Metro trains are designed to have quick acceleration and will make frequent stops. Each train will be equipped with 12 coaches containing large automatic doors and side seats, providing additional standing room for passengers, " the officials said.

If necessary to accommodate more passengers, the Vande Metro trains can be expanded to include up to 16 coaches.

Vande Metro trains to start trial runs in July 2024, followed by the testing of sleeper versions of Vande Bharat by early May 2024.

Besides these, the Indian Railways has set its eyes on running 50 push-pull variant Amrit Bharat trains in the current fiscal.