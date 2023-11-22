Indulge in the beauty of moving meditation

CHENNAI: Hailing from Kuruvinatham village, which lies on the southwestern tip of Bahour Enclaves of Puducherry, S Ramassamy, a 38-year-old contemporary actor and a martial arts trainer, credits his professor for his first process-oriented performance.

“Homosapiens was one of my initial and memorable stage performances. It was directed by my professor, Dr. Prabhath Bhaskaran, and we staged it at the Pondicherry University in 2011, where I was studying. We did not have a script on hand. Instead, we created the content through training and improvisation,” Ramassamy narrates.

“The play, as the name suggests, explored the life journey of Homosapiens through mundane activities. We would practice Tai-Chi every morning on the Kalapet beach right in front of my university, undergo Kalaripayattu practice and improvise accordingly. The characters were not meant to imitate the actions, instead experience and express their true nature. This inspired me to take up martial arts,” he adds.

It was a friend’s insistence that made Ramassamy sign up for a Master’s program in Performing Arts at Pondicherry University. During the course, he explored several variations of physical training, theatre games and acting techniques.

While for Ramassamy, the training was meant to improve himself as an actor, he felt a significant change inside him. “I found myself more culturally aware and rooted, sensitised towards nature and fellow beings, making me want to dig deeper in every facet of life,” he states.

Kalaripayattu is a southern Indian martial art form that requires intense physical strength, while Tai-Chi, a Chinese martial art form focuses on harnessing internal energy (chi) through gentle, soft movements.

“I was fascinated with their distinctive qualities. Both these forms, like any martial art form, helped me develop focus, self-awareness, presence of mind and concentration-- qualities that an actor should possess. For a brief period, I had also received training in Silambam, a Tamil martial art form practiced with long staff,” adds Ramassamy.

In 2016, the martial artist earned a professional Diploma in Intercultural theatre acting, from the Intercultural Theatre institute (ITI) in Singapore, a three-year intensive course, where he was reintroduced to Tai-Chi, this time, in a more holistic manner.

“It was my professor, Sim Pern Yiau, who shared this form step-by-step with principles and philosophy. The more I practiced, the more I could experience the energy flow. I then joined his classes outside our curriculum. There I learned more about how Tai-Chi involves slow, passive meditative movements. In order to experience and thereby enjoy it, it is imperative to cultivate patience, breath control, and a state of mind that would align one’s inner and outer self,” elucidates Ramassamy.

According to the contemporary actor, who also is the founder of ‘Velippadai Theatre Movement’ and has directed and performed in several plays across several locations, these art forms can’t be fully learnt, but can only be experienced with sincere and regular practice.

“In today’s context, humans are completely consumed by external chaos, leaving very little time and space for recuperation. Tai-Chi as a form, will bring that stillness. It will ground you to the present, enable the inner organs to breathe while improving flexibility and strength,” the theatre actor says. Chennai will witness a Tai-Chi workshop conducted by Ramassamy, from December 2 to 8, from 7 am to 8 am, for all age groups, at Medai-The Stage, at Alwarpet.

“Tai-Chi is a moving meditation in the form of a series of gentle exercises that create harmony between the mind and body. The ultimate purpose is to cultivate our inner life energy (qi) to flow smoothly and powerfully through the body. This is a spiritual experience, as much as a physical one, which is worth experiencing,” Ramassamy explains.