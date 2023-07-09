Indian Thala Curry inspired Singaporean cuisines: Hawker Chan

CHENNAI: Born in an agricultural family, chef Hawker Chan, once esteemed with the world’s first cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant, in Singapore, sits with his head held high, and a humble grin from ear to ear. Raised in Malaysia, chef Chan’s culinary voyage began during his diurnal food preparation for his family. Staying true to his name, being a ‘chan’ at affordable yet palatable street food, and victoriously running hawker stalls in Singapore, Hawker Chan was in Chennai at The Leela Palace, with his moreish signature dishes.



From Singapore, all the way to Chennai, the cuisinier espouses resemblance between Indian and Singaporean cuisines, stating, “ They are twain from south Asian culinary traditions. The ties between Indian and Singaporean fare, dates back to the island nation’s colonial past. India’s cultural influence on Singapore is conspicuous in its cuisines, with Indian food being an intrinsic part of the local culinary landscape. There have even been local Singaporean versions inspired from traditional Indian dishes such as curry laksa and fish head curry.” The chef also expounds on how Indian gravies are much thicker than the ones prepared in Singapore.

The Michelin star chef, lionised for his signature Soya sauce chicken, with Honey glazed char siew, Apple tofus, Thai fragrant rice with sauce and some seasonal vegetables, serves his platter with much fieriness. The sticky rice, with the amalgamation of soy sauce dipped chicken is pure felicity. The honey-glazed pork adds the right amount of sweetness that you crave for.

The chef expounds certain misconceptions people have of the cuisine of Singapore, stating “Perhaps, a fallacy most people have is that the Singaporean cuisine is not authentic, and is inspired from overseas. It’s important to remember that the country’s cuisine is a vibrant mix of different cultures and flavours, and it continues to evolve over time.”

The culinary artist drools showing the picture of his favourite south Indian delicacy, which is none other than Dosa. He terms it very special as he fell in love with the crispiness, and the mouth melting tang, when complemented with Sambar and Chutney. He also gags about how he had pictured Indians to eat with their bare hands, but was surprised to see everybody using a fork and spoon.

Indians roister street food with great relish, making it the center of tittle-tattle and great bonds. Gourmet chef Chan, expresses his yen to try the street foods of Chennai, elucidating the food culture of Singapore. “Hawker food is the heart and soul of Singapore, where one can find affordable and delicious food with locals buzzing and getting together. In Singapore, hawker stalls are the best places to savour authentic local food. Some hawker stalls are my home, where I whoop it up with my magic, and people enjoy till their hearts are full,” adds the chef, who cannot hold his excitement to wend his way into the streets of Chennai.