Independence Day activities in Chennai

CHENNAI: As the nation comes together to celebrate Independence Day, there are several exciting activities planned in the city to make this day even more memorable. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a sports lover, or an animal lover, there’s something for everyone.

iAdopt Pet Adoption Drive: If you’re looking to give a furry friend a forever home, the iAdopt Pet Adoption Drive is the perfect opportunity. iAdopt, known for streamlining and standardising foster-based adoption procedures in India, is collaborating with Kaylir Canteen to host a pet adoption drive for puppies and kittens. This event aligns beautifully with the spirit of Independence Day, as you can provide these pets with the freedom of a new and loving life. Kaylir Canteen, located in CIT Colony, is a pet-friendly haven that offers a cozy space for dogs to socialise. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, make your way to Kaylir Canteen on August 15, between 9 am and 12 noon. Remember to bring a valid ID proof and a house video to complete the adoption process seamlessly. Kaylir Canteen’s address is 9, CIT Colony, 1st Main Road.

Zifo Open Quiz – 2023: For those who enjoy testing their knowledge, the Zifo Open Quiz – 2023 is a must-attend event. Organised by the creators of the iconic Landmark Quiz, this quiz promises an engaging and fun-filled experience. The quiz will be graced by the presence of Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and Raj Prakash, the CEO and founder of Zifo. Participants have the chance to compete in various categories such as middle school, high school, college, corporate, institution, family, women, and senior citizen teams. The event offers attractive prizes, with the highest prize being Rs Three lakhs. It’s an opportunity to reminisce, indulge in nostalgia, and showcase your quizzing prowess. Dr Navin Jayakumar will be the quizmaster for the event. Join the quiz at The Music Academy, TTK Road, starting from 4.30 pm onwards. For more information, contact: 8754569948.