Illegal parking on main roads between Mount Road to Alwarpet angers commuters

CHENNAI: Roads connecting Mount Road to interior areas of Alwarpet are crowded on any day, with considerable traffic congestion. So, when motorists start parking their vehicles on both sides of these roads occupying the way meant for pedestrians, it adds to the chaos.

Tiruvalluvar Salai in Teynampet is one such road that is not only a headache to navigate for both commuters and pedestrians, but it’s also a challenge to the shop owners, as vehicles are often parked outside their shops, thereby blocking the way.

“The area is already congested. So, a majority of the vehicles coming from Alwarpet take Eldams Road when going towards Nungambakkam. Vehicles parked on both sides of the road make it difficult for other motorists to pass by,” said an auto driver from the locality.

According to Jagan, a hardware shopkeeper in the locality, it’s a nightmare for him and his customers. “Vehicles parked on both sides make it nearly impossible for anyone to get through, especially during peak hours. If they removed the bikes, it would greatly improve the flow of traffic and also make it easier for customers to access our stores.”

Residents say that the street has become a bottleneck that causes traffic jams every day, and also dangerous for pedestrians. “Parked vehicles on both sides of the street are a major cause of delays, as it becomes a single-lane road. Traffic police should look into the issue,” said Karthik K, a resident of Alwarpet.

Zonal authorities admit they are aware of the issue, and addressed it with the local traffic police. “Even after the vehicles are towed away by the civic authorities, the roads are again encroached within a short time. Owners will be instructed to not park their vehicles on the roads. We’ll continue moving such illegally parked vehicles, in cooperation with the local traffic police officials,” said an official.