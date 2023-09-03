Ill-maintained Choolaimedu parks pose threat to children

CHENNAI: Poorly maintained parks in Choolaimedu have become worse with the early arrival of rain leading to water inundation, allege locals.

The places have become dangerous for kids due slippery surfaces, they lament. Parks which are the city’s only available open space for kids to play have become out of access, said M Vishnupriya, a mother of a two-year-old boy and a resident of Choolaimedu. “Especially the Gill Nagar Park in the locality has turned into a dangerous spot as playing equipment is falling apart due to poor maintenance. Even with a little rain, the park becomes slushy and slippery. Moreover, it takes more than 2 days for water stagnation to clear off,” she said.

When DT Next visited the park flagged for poor maintenance, pools of water were seen in the play area and some wary parents did not allow their wards to play freely. It is learnt that the park was closed for several weeks for maintenance works and reopened only a few days ago.

Vishnupriya added that whenever her son starts throwing tantrums, she would usually take him to the Circular Park in Kodambakkam where a sand layer has been formed to prevent water stagnation or slipping in the children’s play area. “Gill Nagar Park is within walking distance for us. If the Corporation brings in a permanent solution to resolve slippery floors and water inundation, it would be great,” she said.

Another park on 6th Cross Street in Trustpuram, located a few streets away, is also in a poor condition, she added.

When contacted, a local civic official said that safety measures will be taken up in the children play area in the park with the approval of the head office.