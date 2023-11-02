IIT-M’s socio-awareness fest to be held on Nov 4, 5 in city

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) announced that students from the international and alumni relations body will conduct ‘Sawera’, a socio-awareness fest, on November 4 and 5 to celebrate happiness.

“Students have planned events including happy street, CSR expo, workshops, joy of running inside the campus and across the city, including a donation drive in which IIT-M students will make donations to families living in slums in Chennai,” said a release from IIT-M.

Professor Ashwin Mahalingam said, “With Sawera, we hope to get everyone on campus to appreciate the world we live in so that they’re motivated to make positive changes to society.”