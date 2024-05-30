IIT-M’s Agnikul Cosmos launches world’s first rocket with single piece 3D printed engine from Sriharikota

CHENNAI: Agnikul Cosmos, theIIT-Madras-incubated start-up, on Thursday launched the world’s first rocket with a single piece 3D printed engine from Sriharikota.

According to IIT-Madras, this remarkable feat has been achieved entirely through indigenous design and development.

"‘Agnibaan - SOrTeD’ Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator also has the unique distinction of having been launched from India's first private launch pad called ‘Dhanush’ established by Agnikul. It is also India's first semi-cryogenic engine-powered rocket launch," a release from IIT-Madras read.

"The key purpose of this mission, which is also Agnikul’s first flight, is to serve as a test flight, to demonstrate the in-house and home grown technologies, gather crucial flight data and ensure optimal functioning of systems for Agnikul's orbital launch vehicle, the ‘Agnibaan’," it noted.

Congratulating Agnikul on the launch, S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO said, “The Department of Space and ISRO congratulates Agnikul Cosmos on the successful launch of 'Agnibaan - SOrTeD'. The success involving many firsts including 3D printed semi-cryogenic engines, flight control systems etc. demonstrates the prowess of indigenous design and innovation. It motivates ISRO to support the space startups and non-governmental entities for innovation and atmanirbharata to create a vibrant space ecosystem in the country.”

Highlighting the significance of this historic milestone, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, “Sky is no longer the limit for our startups. Very innovative, first time in the world, deep core technology demonstrated today by Agnikul – a great inspiration for all young students to boldly take the entrepreneurship route and become employers.”

The vision of Agnikul is to bring space within everyone’s reach, aiming to enable launches from anywhere, anytime, affordably.

Agnikul is committed to developing launch vehicles that are both affordable and customizable according to customer needs.

Commending the mission, Governor RN Ravi said, "This milestone reflects the new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence, and aspirations of our youth and is an embodiment of the true spirit of the trinity of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship which is transforming our nation into a Viksit Bharat."

"Heartfelt congratulations to the entire team of Agnikul Cosmos on the successful launch of the Agnibaan SoRTed-01 mission. The use of the first-ever controlled flight of a semi-cryogenic liquid engine realized through additive manufacturing is remarkable," he said in a social media post.