IIT Madras-Tel Aviv univ develop new tech to clear wastewater pollutants

CHENNAI: Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and Tel Aviv University, Israel, have jointly developed an aerogel adsorbent that can remove pollutants from wastewater.

“The graphene-modified silica aerogel removes over 76 percent of trace pollutants (PPM level) in continuous flow conditions, offering a sustainable path for large-scale water purification. The research team is dedicated to enhancing these results for large-scale applications, “ said a release from IIT-Madras.

“Indigenous techniques for wastewater purification have become essential not only to combat pollution but also to preserve water quality, protect ecosystems and mitigate health risks associated with contaminated water,” said professor Rajnish Kumar of IIT-M, elaborating on the need for such a research.

“Conventional wastewater treatment methods fail to remove traces of pollutants, especially pharmaceuticals. In response, scientists have explored various methods. Among these, adsorption is attractive because of its eco-friendly nature, cost-effectiveness, and efficient pollutant removal capabilities,” he said.

Speaking about the technical aspects of this research, professor Hadas Mamane of Tel Aviv University, Israel, said, “This jointly developed GO-SA aerogel can be customised to target specific contaminants by modifying their surface chemistry, making them versatile. Furthermore, they can be regenerated and reused multiple times, reducing waste and operational costs, making them a sustainable solution for water purification.”

The findings were published as a paper in the prestigious journal Nature Scientific Reports.

Aerogels, which are incredibly lightweight solids composed mostly of air, are excellent adsorbents (a solid substance used to remove contaminants). In addition, they offer advantages like adjustable surface chemistry, low density, and a highly porous structure. These materials, often referred to as ‘solid air’ or ‘frozen smoke’, can be easily fabricated.