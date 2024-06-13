IIT-Madras starts sports excellence-based admissions in UG programmes

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has started the 'Sports Excellence Admission' (SEA) from this academic year 2024-2025.

Through this initiative, the Institute will offer two supernumerary seats, of which one will be exclusively for female students, in each of its undergraduate programs for Indian Nationals.

Welcoming sportspersons to apply through the SEA, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, "Sports not only teaches youth to maintain good health and disciplined life but also the mental maturity to handle success and failures, and how to transform failures to success with perseverance and hard work. Sports quota will ensure the presence of youth with these qualities in our campus who will be role models for other children."

"The admission process through SEA will require a student to qualify JEE Advanced but would not be through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) portal rather through a separate portal operated by IIT-M, which was launched on June 11, 2024," a release from IIT-M read.

Candidates who have secured a position in the Common Rank List (CRL) or category-wise rank list in the JEE Advanced 2024, and have won at least one medal in any National/International-level sports competition in the last four years are encouraged to apply.

A separate 'Sports Rank List' (SRL) will be prepared based on the total score obtained by the candidates based on their performance in a specific list of sports and the seat allotment will be done based on this list.

IIT-M is the first IIT in the country to introduce admissions for sportspersons in its undergraduate programmes.

Further details are available on the portal: https://jeeadv.iitm.ac.in/sea