IIT-Madras receives historic Rs 228 crore donation from 1970 batch alumnus

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has received the largest single donation in its history of Rs 228 crore from its distinguished alumnus awardee Krishna Chivukula (M Tech, 1970).

According to the Institution, this donation is one of the largest ever made to an educational institution in India.

In recognition of this historic contribution, IIT-Madras has named an academic block the 'Krishna Chivukula Block' - during an event at the campus on Tuesday in the presence of Krishna Chivukula, IIT-M director V Kamakoti and other faculties.

Talking to reporters here, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, "That our alumnus still remembers his Alma Mater after several decades reinforces the fact that education is the only immortal wealth that we can give to mankind. Grateful to Krishna Chivukula for his big contribution, which will benefit several future generations of students in their pursuit of knowledge."

"This donation will be utilized for multiple purposes including supporting international students to study at IIT Madras through a Scholarship, Research Excellence Grant Program, an UG Fellowship Program for freshers at IIT Madras, Sports Scholar Program, Shaastra Magazine development and the Krishna Chivukula Block Maintenance, among other activities," he noted.

Speaking about his motivations for supporting his Alma Mater, Krishna Chivukula, Founder and CEO, Indo-MIM, said, "My education at IIT Madras, in addition to being extremely memorable and enjoyable, enabled me to accomplish much in life and put me in a position whereby I can give back to the Institute a gift – one of the largest single donations to date to a university in India."

It may be recalled that Krishna Chivukula graduated with a M. Tech (Aerospace Engineering), majoring in Jet Propulsion in 1970 from IIT-M.

Krishna Chivukula in 1997 brought to India a state-of-the-art engineering manufacturing technology called 'Metal Injection Molding (MIM)' while it was still an emerging technology in the U.S.

Presently his company, the INDO US MIM Tec, occupies the number one position in the world in MIM technology in terms of capacity and sales and has a projected turnover of nearly Rs. 1,000 crore.

IIT-M recognized his professional excellence and contributions to the community by conferring the 'Distinguished Alumnus Award' during 2015.