IIT Madras joins hands with Ilaiyaraaja, to set up IITM-Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Centre for Music Learning and Research

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on Monday signed an MoU with the renowned Tamil musician Ilaiyaraaja to establish an IITM-Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Centre for Music Learning and Research.

Speaking on the initiative, Ilaiyaraaja said 200 young 'Raajas' will take birth at this Music Learning and Research Centre.

"Music is my breath. It comes naturally to me...it happens naturally. I came to Chennai from a village with a desire to learn music...but now I am starting a music learning centre at IIT Madras," Ilaiyaraaja said addressing a gathering at the launch of IIT-M's SPIC MACAY international convention here.

Further, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "If someone asks for water, instead of giving him water, make him thirsty. To quench his thirst, he will find water on his own. Likewise, everyone should have a thirst for study and life. Then, we can achieve any goal."

Echoing his view, V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M said, "We are going to research music with the maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Like Beethoven, like the musicians of 200 years ago, we are about to make a huge musical revolution with this Centre."

IIT Madras is hosting a society for the promotion of Indian classical music and culture amongst the youth (SPIC MACAY) with its 9th annual international convention. The week-long festival from May 20-26 is attended by 1,500 students and volunteers from across India and abroad.

Participants get an outlook on Indian culture, heritage and ethics as they interact with great artists.