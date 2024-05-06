IIT Madras collaborates with Sambalpur University on research and academics

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday informed that it is going to collaborate with Sambalpur University in Odisha on research and academics.

The two institutions will also work towards the exchange of students and faculty, academic and scholarly information besides materials and publications.

After signing an MoU with Sambalpur University, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M, said, "It is extremely important that all Higher Educational Institutions must develop very strong collaborations between themselves and share their best practices." This is one more step that IIT Madras and Sambalpur University have taken together to realise the objectives of Viksit Bharat."

Welcoming the partnership, Basant Kumar Mohanty, Director, SUIIT, Sambalpur University, said, "Signing the MoU with IIT-Madras certainly will be a milestone for the Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT). This MoU will help SUIIT to work closely with the faculty group of IIT-M for curriculum development, student exchange programs through credit transfer, skill development programs, joint research and collaboration on the emerging areas of AI, cyber security, chip design and green technology. I am thankful to Kamakoti, Director IIT-Madras for signing the MoU with SUIIT, Sambalpur University."

The collaboration also paves the way for the sponsorship of cooperative seminars, workshops and other academic meetings.

Faculty from both Institutions will collaborate in the supervision of exchange students and in joint research in disciplines of mutual interest.