IIT-Madras BS Electronic Systems calls for applications for third batch

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has invited applications for the third batch of the Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems Program.

"This four-year program features multiple exits and the students can get a Foundational Level Certificate, Diploma or the BS degree. The applications are open for the May 2024 term until May 26, 2024. Those interested can apply through the link - https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/. More than 1,000 students are pursuing the program currently. It imparts industry-ready skills in the Electronic Systems field, " a release from IIT-M read.

Highlighting the unique points, Boby George, faculty coordinator of BS (Electronic Systems) said, "This program integrates online learning of theory with hands-on laboratory experiences and in-person examinations. This innovative approach marks a significant milestone in making high-quality education accessible to anyone anywhere who is interested in studying from this program and underscores IIT Madras' commitment to providing cutting-edge and impactful learning opportunities."

Elaborating about the program, S Aniruddhan of IIT-M said, "The positive experience and memories for both students and staff reaffirms the importance of incorporating in-person practical experiences into our curriculum. This initiative represents a significant step forward in redefining the possibilities of hybrid education. Several courses offered at the foundation and diploma levels are designed to prepare students to seamlessly transition into internships or employment opportunities while they pursue their program."

An important goal of this program is to create a pool of graduates skilled in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in India.

The program aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

This program was launched in March 2023, with significant emphasis on accessibility, affordability and inclusiveness in education.