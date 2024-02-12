IIT-M Zanzibar calls for applications for its second batch

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Zanzibar campus (Tanzania) on Monday called for applications for its second batch of students for the academic year 2024-25.

"The two programs accepting applications are - B.S. in Data Science and AI & M.Tech in Data Science and AI. The last date to apply for the BS program is April 15, 2024. The screening test will be held on June 9, 2024 (2 pm to 5 pm IST and 11.30 am to 2.30 pm East African Time). The last date to apply for the MTech program is March 15, 2024. Various stages of the selection process, details of the evaluation, pattern of the screening test, fee structure, important dates, detailed syllabus, and eligibility criteria, among other details, can be obtained from -https://www.iitmz.ac.in/IITMZST-Information-Brochure-2024-v1.1.pdf," a release from IIT-M read.

Highlighting the unique aspects Professor Preeti Aghalayam, Director-in-Charge and Dean, of IIT-M Zanzibar, said, "At IIT-M Zanzibar we are confident of making an impact in the educational landscape of the region and also in bringing young minds from different parts of the world together in their quest for skill-based education."

Due to overwhelming enthusiasm from the student community in India and abroad, the Institute is considering an increase in the number of seats for both programs.

To make the teaching-learning experience substantive and aligned with the needs of the market, industry collaboration and exchange programs are being assiduously explored.

In 2023, IIT Madras became the first IIT to establish a full-fledged campus in a foreign country.